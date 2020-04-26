Global Dual-Source CT Scanner Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Dual-Source CT Scanner Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dual-Source CT Scanner Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dual-source Computed Tomography (CT) scanner a developed form of CT scanner, which use two separate X-ray spectra to enhance material differentiation and tissue characterization. It is designed to produce a diagnostic image of a patient’s beating heart and coronary vessel without having to artificial lower their heart rate. The dual source scanner is two separate detector array acquire two different image dataset with two separate x-ray tubes operating at two different tube potentials. The two separate x-ray source allows beam filtration and adjustment of the current in each tube in order to improve image quality. Additionally, it is a type of one-stop shop which handles a broad range of application from trauma till assessments of the patients of the patients.The demand for the dual-source CT scanner has increased significantly due to increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases, rapidly developing healthcare sector and increasing need for the better medical equipment.
The global Dual-Source CT Scanner market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dual-Source CT Scanner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dual-Source CT Scanner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
digirad
GE Healthcare
Hitachi Medical
Koning
Neusoft Medical
Philips Healthcare
Shenzhen Anke High-tech
Siemens Healthcare
Sino-vision
Toshiba Medical
United-imaging
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High-end(256) Slice CT Scanner
Mid-end(192) Slice CT Scanner
Low-end(128) Slice CT Scanner
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinics
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Others
