Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-duty-free-and-travel-retail-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Duty-free shops (or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.
In 2018, the global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Duty-Free and Travel Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Duty-Free and Travel Retail development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.
The key players covered in this study
Dufry
Lagardere Travel Retail Group
Lotte Duty Free
Gebr. Heinemann
The Shilla Duty Free
Flemingo International Ltd
James Richardson
Aer Rianta International
King Power International Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
China Duty Free Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Personal Care
Tobacco
Wines
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Airports
Stations
Ferries
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Duty-Free and Travel Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Duty-Free and Travel Retail development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Duty-Free and Travel Retail are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-duty-free-and-travel-retail-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com