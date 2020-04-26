Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Duty-free shops (or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.

In 2018, the global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Duty-Free and Travel Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Duty-Free and Travel Retail development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

The key players covered in this study

Dufry

Lagardere Travel Retail Group

Lotte Duty Free

Gebr. Heinemann

The Shilla Duty Free

Flemingo International Ltd

James Richardson

Aer Rianta International

King Power International Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

China Duty Free Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Personal Care

Tobacco

Wines

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Airports

Stations

Ferries

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Duty-Free and Travel Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Duty-Free and Travel Retail development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Duty-Free and Travel Retail are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

