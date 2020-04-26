Global Equestrian Apparel Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Equestrian Apparel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Equestrian Apparel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

The classification of Horse Riding Apparel includes Clothes, Boots, Helmets and Gloves, and the revenue proportion of helmets in 2018 is about 53.20%. Horse Riding Apparel is widely used for females and males. The most proportion of Horse Riding Apparel is for females, and the revenue shares in 2018 is 72%.

In 2018, the global Equestrian Apparel market size was 2404 million US$ and is forecast to 2729.7 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Equestrian Apparel.

This study researches the market size of Equestrian Apparel, presents the global Equestrian Apparel sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Equestrian Apparel in key regions like USA, Europe and China, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Equestrian Apparel for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Decathlon

Horseware

Pikeur

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Ariat

Noble Outfitters

GPA

Kerrits

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

CASCO

Parlanti

KYLIN

Equetech

Devon-Aire

Tredstep

SSG Gloves

Equidorf

Market Segment by Product Type

Clothes

Helmets

Boot

Gloves

Clothes take 26.3% market share of equestrian apparel in 2018.

The market share of helmets is 25.3% in 2018.

In 2018, boots’ market share of equestrian apparel is 22.9%.

Gloves obtain 25.6 percent market share in 2018, and it will grow fast in the next years.

Market Segment by Application

Female

Male

Female takes 72% market share of equestrian apparel in 2018, and it will be the main application in the next years.

Male occupies 28 percent market share in 2018, while it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Equestrian Apparel status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Equestrian Apparel manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Equestrian Apparel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

