In this report, the Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

The classification of Horse Riding Apparel includes Clothes, Boots, Helmets and Gloves, and the revenue proportion of helmets in 2018 is about 53.20%. Horse Riding Apparel is widely used for females and males. The most proportion of Horse Riding Apparel is for females, and the revenue shares in 2018 is 72%.

The global Equestrian Apparel market was valued at 2404 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2729.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Equestrian Apparel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Equestrian Apparel market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Clothes

Helmets

Boot

Gloves

Clothes take 26.3% market share of equestrian apparel in 2018.

The market share of helmets is 25.3% in 2018.

In 2018, boots’ market share of equestrian apparel is 22.9%.

Gloves obtain 25.6 percent market share in 2018, and it will grow fast in the next years.

Segment by Application

Female

Male

Female takes 72% market share of equestrian apparel in 2018, and it will be the main application in the next years.

Male occupies 28 percent market share in 2018, while it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

