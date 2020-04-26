In this report, the Global Eye Makeup Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Eye Makeup Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-eye-makeup-sales-market-report-2019



Eye Makeup is specially designed for the eyes and the surrounding parts of the eyes to make the eyes more beautiful and achieve a more beautiful overall look.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 32.2%, followed by Europe with 23.5%. The developed countries have a high makeup penetration rate, for the developing countries, China market got a consumption market share of 15.1% due to the large population, while the Japan market takes a market share of 9.7% in 2018.

The global Eye Makeup market was valued at 13400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 21460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Eye Makeup market status and forecast, categorizes the global Eye Makeup market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

L’Oreal

Estee Lauder

LVMH

SHISEIDO

Amore Pacific

Chanel

Avon

Revlon

Mary Kay

Amway

Sisley

Elf

Kate

Coty

Kose

Carslan

Mariedalgar

Lansur

Maogeping

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Eyeshadow

Eyeliner

False Lashes

Others

Eyeshadow takes 53.8% market share of eye makeup in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

The market share of eyeliner in 2018 is 37%.

In 2018, false lashes obtain 4.3 percent market share of eye makeup.

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Specialty Retailers

Online

Others

Supermarket and shopping mall take 55% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

Specialty retailers’ market share of eye makeup in 2018 is 31.3 percent.

Online occupies 10 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

