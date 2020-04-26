Global Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Guest Wi-Fi Platform market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Guest Wi-Fi Platform market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Guest Wi-Fi providers allow businesses to offer logins to secure internet networks in public venues. These products integrate with Wi-Fi networking infrastructure and act as a portal to access those networks. Aside from providing customers access to networks, guest Wi-Fi also provides businesses with insights into the customers that are inside their physical venues, including demographic information and location tracking. This insight into customer behavior enables businesses to enhance the overall customer experience.
In 2018, the global Guest Wi-Fi Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Guest Wi-Fi Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Guest Wi-Fi Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems Inc.
Euclid Analytics
Cloud4Wi
Purple Wi-Fi
Fortinet Inc.
RetailNext
Yelp Wi-Fi Inc.
Ruckus Wireless Inc.
Blix
Skyfii Limited
July Systems Inc.
Tanaza
Aislelab
Aruba
Vodafone
Fujitsu
Comcast Business
Verizon
Rogers
Mojo Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Hospitality
Sports and Leisure
Transportation
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Guest Wi-Fi Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Guest Wi-Fi Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Guest Wi-Fi Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
