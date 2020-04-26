In this report, the Global Gummy Vitamin Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gummy Vitamin Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gummy Vitamin is a vitamin supplement in form of gummies.

Colloidal vitamins play an important role in many fields.Huge downstream demand has driven the production of colloidal vitamins.The main sales markets are located in north American countries.After sweeping North America, the asia-pacific region and Europe also have strong purchasing markets.

The global Gummy Vitamin market was valued at 1884 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2792.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gummy Vitamin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gummy Vitamin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gummy Vitamin in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Gummy Vitamin manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Type

Multi Vitamin

Single Vitamin

In the global gummy vitamin market, multivitamins are more popular than single vitamins, accounting for 70% of the market share in 2018.

Segment by Application

For Children

For Adult

In the global market for colloidal vitamins, children use a much higher proportion than adults do.Vitamins used by children account for 70% of the global market in 2018.

