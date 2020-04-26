Global Gummy Vitamin Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Gummy Vitamin Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gummy Vitamin Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gummy Vitamin is a vitamin supplement in form of gummies.
Colloidal vitamins play an important role in many fields.Huge downstream demand has driven the production of colloidal vitamins.The main sales markets are located in north American countries.After sweeping North America, the asia-pacific region and Europe also have strong purchasing markets.
The global Gummy Vitamin market was valued at 1884 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2792.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Gummy Vitamin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gummy Vitamin market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Bayer
Church & Dwight Co
Pharmavite
Nature’s Way
Smarty Pants Vitamins
Hero Nutritionals
Nature’s Bounty, Inc
Life Science Nutritionals
Rainbow Light
Herbaland
Olly Nutrition
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Multi Vitamin
Single Vitamin
In the global gummy vitamin market, multivitamins are more popular than single vitamins, accounting for 70% of the market share in 2018.
Segment by Application
For Children
For Adult
In the global market for colloidal vitamins, children use a much higher proportion than adults do.Vitamins used by children account for 70% of the global market in 2018.
