Global HDPE Microduct Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global HDPE Microduct Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global HDPE Microduct Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
HDPE Microducts are small ducts for the installation of small microduct fibre optic cables. They have a size ranging from typically 3 to 16 mm and are installed as bundles in larger ducts.
HDPE microtubules play an important role in many situations.The huge downstream demand has driven the production of HDPE microtubes.The main sales markets are located in North America.After sweeping Europe, the asia-pacific region and North America also have strong purchasing markets.Europe is the region that consumes the most HDPE, with a market share of more than 50 percent in 2019.
The global HDPE Microduct market is valued at 238.3 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 366 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on HDPE Microduct volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HDPE Microduct market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
Asia
South Africa
Segment by Type
Direct Install Type
Direct Burial Type
Flame Retardant Type
Flame retardant HDPE microtubules account for the largest share of the global HDPE microtubules market, reaching 40.64% in 2018.
Segment by Application
FTTX Networks
Other Access Networks
Backbone Network
Other
HDPE microtubes are used in three major areas of the global market, with the largest application being fiber optic networks, accounting for 44.60% in 2018.
