Global Insulin Management System Market Research Report 2019

Diabetes is a metabolic disease in which consist of elevated blood glucose levels over a prolonged period. It is caused due to either pancreas not able to produce enough insulin or cells of the body not responding to the insulin produced. Insulin management system helps to deliver the insulin to the body of the patient. A number of different types of insulin delivery products are available in the market which includes insulin pen injectors, needle and syringe, insulin jet injectors, implantable pumps, external insulin pumps, insulin patches, and others.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Accu-Chek

Animas

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

DexCom

Eli Lilly

Insulet Corp

Johnson & Johnson

LifeScan

Medtronic

Merck

Microport

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Roche

Sanofi-aventis

SOOIL

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Tandem Diabetes care

Valeritas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Insulin Pen Injectors

Insulin Jet Injectors

Implantable Pumps

External Insulin Pumps

Insulin Patches

By Mode of Action

Short Acting Insulin

Intermediate Acting Insulin

Rapid Acting Insulin

Pre-mixed Insulin

Segment by Application

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Other

