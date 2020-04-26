Global Juices Processing Enzymes Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Juices Processing Enzymes Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Juices Processing Enzymes Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Enzyme is a macromolecular protein substance produced by living cells.It has significant effects on improving juice juice yield and clarity in juice processing and production, inhibiting browning of juice and debittering of juice.
North America is the largest consumption of enzymes used in juices, with a revenue market share nearly 29.5% in 2018.following Asia-Pacific with the sales market share over 25%.
The global Juices Processing Enzymes market is valued at 460.2 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 671 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Juices Processing Enzymes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Juices Processing Enzymes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Novozymes
DuPont
DSM
AB Enzymes
Amano Enzyme
BIO-CAT
Advanced Enzymes
Infinita Biotech
Longda Bio-products
Jinyuan Biochemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Segment by Type
Pectinase
Amylase
Cellulase
Others
Pectinase accounts for nearly 70% of the global market for juice processing enzymes, and the two major enzymes account for nearly 10% in 2018.
The compound growth rate for all enzymes was essentially 5.5%.
Segment by Application
Orange
Apple
Peach
Pineapple
Pear
Others
The enzymes used in oranges and apples accounted for between 20% and 30% respectively, and the other three main fruits accounted for less than 10% respectively.
