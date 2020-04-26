In this report, the Global Kids Smartwatch Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Kids Smartwatch Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Kids’ Smartwatches have a range of functions, including smartwatch positioning, making calls, taking photos, playing games, SOS for help, remote monitoring, etc.

Children’s smart watches play an important role in the use of children, the main user group is 6-12 years old.Huge downstream demand is driving the trade in children’s smartwatches.The main sales markets are located in China and North America.After sweeping China and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Europe and Japan.Japan is the region with the highest investment return rate for children’s smartwatches in the world, but the trading volume is very low. China is the country with the largest trading volume, with the market share of revenue exceeding 40% in 2019. Children aged 6-12 are the user group with the largest trading volume and the highest growth rate.

The global Kids Smartwatch market was valued at 364.3 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 873.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Kids Smartwatch market status and forecast, categorizes the global Kids Smartwatch market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

OKII

VTech Holdings

Abardeen

Teemo

LG Electronics

Doki Technologies

Huawei

360

Ticktalk

Precise Innovation

Tencent

Omate

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Functional Type

Smart Type

In 2018, the output of the functional model reached 6,627 thousand, but the growth rate of the intelligent model was the highest, and the output of the intelligent model is expected to exceed that of the functional model in 2025.

Segment by Application

0-6 Years Old

6-12 Years Old

Globally, users aged 6 to 12 are the most popular, with 8,123 thousand sales in 2019 and a compound growth rate of 11.70% for users in this age group.

