Global Laminarin Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

The molecule laminarin (also known as laminaran) is a storage glucan (a polysaccharide of glucose) found in brown algae. It is used as a carbohydrate food reserve in the same way that chrysolaminarin is used by phytoplankton. It is created by photosynthesis and is made up of β(1→3)-glucan with β(1→6)-linkages. It is a linear polysaccharide, with a β(1→3):β(1→6) ratio of 3:1.

Growing demand for Laminarin from end-use industries such as food & beverages, feed & pharmaceuticals to impart flavor, color and nutrition is driving the plant extract market. A shift in consumer preference towards intake of herbal medicines is again fueling the Laminarin market. Side-effects associated with the synthetically prepared drugs leading to various disorders have drastically changed the consumer preference towards the safe & herbal alternative. This, in turn, has driven the market growth. Also, rising demand for extracted or herbal supplements is impacting the market growth positively. Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for Laminarin. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

In 2018, the global Laminarin market size was 2 million US$ and is forecast to 3 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laminarin.

This study researches the market size of Laminarin, presents the global Laminarin sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Laminarin in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Laminarin for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Shaanxi Huike Botanical

Hangzhou Skyherb Technologies

Shaanxi Senfu

Xi’an SR Bio

Xi’an Tianrui Biotechnology

Guilin Fengrunlai Biotech

Nutra Green

Xi’an Yunuo

Xi’an Haijia

Market Segment by Product Type

20%-30% Purity

35%-60% Purity

60%-95% Purity

Others

Market Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Laminarin status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Laminarin manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laminarin are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

