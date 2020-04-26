Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-linerless-pressure-sensitive-labels-sales-market-report-2019
Linerless labels are pressure-sensitive labels that do not have a liner or backing paper. The labels are on a roll that has had a release coating applied to the front of the facestock to prevent the adhesive from sticking on the label below. The available facestocks include standard paper, film and direct thermal. Linerless labels are available with permanent, removable and repositionable adhesives.
Overall, the Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels products performance is relatively positive which is attributed to benefits in cost saving, time, and the environmental edge that linerless labels have over conventional linered labels.
The global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels market was valued at 256.7 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 582.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels market status and forecast, categorizes the global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Ravenwood Packaging
Coveris
Sato
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
DIGI (Teraoka Seiko)
Bizerba
Skanem
St-Luc Labels & Packaging
Scanvaegt Labels
Hub Labels
Reflex Labels
Gipako
Emerson
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Paper
Plastic
Others
Paper takes over 60% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.
Plastic has over 30% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018, and it will increase fast from 2019 to 2025.
Segment by Application
Food and Beverages
Retail
Personal Care
Consumer Durables
Pharmaceuticals
Logistics and Transportation
Others
Food and Beverages take over 35% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the whole market in the coming years.
Retail has around 18% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018.
Personal Care obtains about 14% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018.
Consumer Durables gets below 10% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018.
Pharmaceuticals takes around 5% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018, but it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.
The market share of logistics and transportation is 14% in 2018.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-linerless-pressure-sensitive-labels-sales-market-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com