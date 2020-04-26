In this report, the Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-linerless-pressure-sensitive-labels-sales-market-report-2019



Linerless labels are pressure-sensitive labels that do not have a liner or backing paper. The labels are on a roll that has had a release coating applied to the front of the facestock to prevent the adhesive from sticking on the label below. The available facestocks include standard paper, film and direct thermal. Linerless labels are available with permanent, removable and repositionable adhesives.

Overall, the Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels products performance is relatively positive which is attributed to benefits in cost saving, time, and the environmental edge that linerless labels have over conventional linered labels.

The global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels market was valued at 256.7 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 582.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels market status and forecast, categorizes the global Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Ravenwood Packaging

Coveris

Sato

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

DIGI (Teraoka Seiko)

Bizerba

Skanem

St-Luc Labels & Packaging

Scanvaegt Labels

Hub Labels

Reflex Labels

Gipako

Emerson

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Paper

Plastic

Others

Paper takes over 60% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

Plastic has over 30% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018, and it will increase fast from 2019 to 2025.

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Retail

Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics and Transportation

Others

Food and Beverages take over 35% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the whole market in the coming years.

Retail has around 18% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018.

Personal Care obtains about 14% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018.

Consumer Durables gets below 10% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018.

Pharmaceuticals takes around 5% market share of Linerless Pressure-sensitive Labels in 2018, but it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

The market share of logistics and transportation is 14% in 2018.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-linerless-pressure-sensitive-labels-sales-market-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com