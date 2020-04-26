Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Meat, poultry & seafood packaging refers to surrounding or wrapping meat, poultry and seafood products with suitable protective material such as paper or synthetic films. The products can vary from fresh food, processed food and ready-to-eat products.

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging is widely used for Fresh & Frozen Products, Processed Products and Ready-to–Eat Products. In 2018, Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging for Fresh & Frozen Products occupies 54.98% of total amount. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and the heightened importance on personal appearance and grooming, the increased consumption of downstream industries is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2019-2024. Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In 2018, the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market size was 2314 million US$ and is forecast to 3567.4 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging.

This study researches the market size of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging, presents the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging in key regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and South America, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Bemis(Amcor)

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Pactiv (Reynolds)

Cascades

Clondalkin Group

Constantia Flexibles (Wendel)

Coveris

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Winpak

DowDupont

Market Segment by Product Type

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Others

Modified atmosphere packaging takes 51.5% market share of meat, poultry and seafood packaging in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

The market share of vacuum packaging is 32.3% in 2018, while it will grow fast in the coming years.

Market Segment by Application

Fresh & Frozen Products

Processed Products

Ready-to–Eat Products

Fresh and frozen products have 55% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

The market share of processed products is 35.3% in 2018.

Ready-to-eat products’ market share in 2018 is 9.3 percent, but it will grow fast in the next years.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

