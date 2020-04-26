In this report, the Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Meat, poultry & seafood packaging refers to surrounding or wrapping meat, poultry and seafood products with suitable protective material such as paper or synthetic films. The products can vary from fresh food, processed food and ready-to-eat products.

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging is widely used for Fresh & Frozen Products, Processed Products and Ready-to–Eat Products. In 2018, Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging for Fresh & Frozen Products occupies 54.98% of total amount. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and the heightened importance on personal appearance and grooming, the increased consumption of downstream industries is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2019-2024. Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market was valued at 2314 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3567.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Amcor

Bemis(Amcor)

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Pactiv (Reynolds)

Cascades

Clondalkin Group

Constantia Flexibles (Wendel)

Coveris

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Winpak

DowDupont

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Others

Modified atmosphere packaging takes 51.5% market share of meat, poultry and seafood packaging in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

The market share of vacuum packaging is 32.3% in 2018, while it will grow fast in the coming years.

Segment by Application

Fresh & Frozen Products

Processed Products

Ready-to–Eat Products

Fresh and frozen products have 55% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

The market share of processed products is 35.3% in 2018.

Ready-to-eat products’ market share in 2018 is 9.3 percent, but it will grow fast in the next years.

