Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Meat, poultry & seafood packaging refers to surrounding or wrapping meat, poultry and seafood products with suitable protective material such as paper or synthetic films. The products can vary from fresh food, processed food and ready-to-eat products.
Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging is widely used for Fresh & Frozen Products, Processed Products and Ready-to–Eat Products. In 2018, Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging for Fresh & Frozen Products occupies 54.98% of total amount. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and the heightened importance on personal appearance and grooming, the increased consumption of downstream industries is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2019-2024. Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging industry will usher in a stable growth space.
The global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market was valued at 2314 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3567.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Amcor
Bemis(Amcor)
Berry Global
Sealed Air
Pactiv (Reynolds)
Cascades
Clondalkin Group
Constantia Flexibles (Wendel)
Coveris
DS Smith
Smurfit Kappa
Winpak
DowDupont
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Vacuum Packaging
Others
Modified atmosphere packaging takes 51.5% market share of meat, poultry and seafood packaging in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.
The market share of vacuum packaging is 32.3% in 2018, while it will grow fast in the coming years.
Segment by Application
Fresh & Frozen Products
Processed Products
Ready-to–Eat Products
Fresh and frozen products have 55% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.
The market share of processed products is 35.3% in 2018.
Ready-to-eat products’ market share in 2018 is 9.3 percent, but it will grow fast in the next years.
