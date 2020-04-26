Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocayanate Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocayanate Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocayanate Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polyeurathanes are mainly manufactured by reacting isocynates with polyols and one of the essential isocyanates utilized for production are methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) and toluene diisocyanate (TDI). Polyurethane occurs in two major types that are polyurethane elastomers and polyurethane foams. Foams can be divided into rigid and flexible and these foams consists of applications in number of industries such as bedding, automotive and furniture, thus creating product demand. MDI chemicals are used in certain commercial and consumer applications such as transportation products, rubber& plastic products, paints & coatings, lubricants, fuel additives and greases.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bayer Material Science
BASF SE
Du Pont de Nemours and Company
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd
Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rigid Foam
Flexible Foam
Coatings
Elastomers
Adhesives & Sealants
Segment by Application
Construction
Furniture & Interiors
Electronics & Appliances
Automotive
Footwear
Other
