Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocayanate Market Research Report 2019

Polyeurathanes are mainly manufactured by reacting isocynates with polyols and one of the essential isocyanates utilized for production are methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) and toluene diisocyanate (TDI). Polyurethane occurs in two major types that are polyurethane elastomers and polyurethane foams. Foams can be divided into rigid and flexible and these foams consists of applications in number of industries such as bedding, automotive and furniture, thus creating product demand. MDI chemicals are used in certain commercial and consumer applications such as transportation products, rubber& plastic products, paints & coatings, lubricants, fuel additives and greases.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer Material Science

BASF SE

Du Pont de Nemours and Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Elastomers

Adhesives & Sealants

Segment by Application

Construction

Furniture & Interiors

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Other

