Global Molding and Occlusion Balloon Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Molding and Occlusion Balloon Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Molding and Occlusion Balloon Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Balloon Catheter is an advance medical device consisting of guide wires and catheter. This balloon catheter is put into femoral artery of the leg or sometimes in radial artery of the arm to treat the constricted in the blood vessels. The cause of blood vessel constriction is due to arteriosclerosis i.e. deposition of lipid substances in blood vessels. Occlusion balloon catheter is mainly deep molded in a tubular shape and then expanded to several times their original size during use.
The global Molding and Occlusion Balloon market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Molding and Occlusion Balloon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molding and Occlusion Balloon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abbott Laboratories，Inc.
B.Braun Melsungen AG
Biosensors International Ltd.
Biotronik，Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cardionovum GmbH
Cook Medical Inc.
Cordis Corporation
JOTEC GmbH
Medtronic Plc
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Terumo Corporation
WL Gore＆Associates
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Normal Balloon Catheters
Cutting Balloon Catheters
Scoring Balloon Catheters
Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters
Stent Graft Balloon Catheters
Segment by Application
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Hospitals
Laboratories
Other
