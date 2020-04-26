Global Molding and Occlusion Balloon Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Molding and Occlusion Balloon Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Molding and Occlusion Balloon Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Balloon Catheter is an advance medical device consisting of guide wires and catheter. This balloon catheter is put into femoral artery of the leg or sometimes in radial artery of the arm to treat the constricted in the blood vessels. The cause of blood vessel constriction is due to arteriosclerosis i.e. deposition of lipid substances in blood vessels. Occlusion balloon catheter is mainly deep molded in a tubular shape and then expanded to several times their original size during use.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories，Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Biosensors International Ltd.

Biotronik，Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardionovum GmbH

Cook Medical Inc.

Cordis Corporation

JOTEC GmbH

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

WL Gore＆Associates

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Normal Balloon Catheters

Cutting Balloon Catheters

Scoring Balloon Catheters

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters

Stent Graft Balloon Catheters

Segment by Application

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Laboratories

Other

