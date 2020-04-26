Global Mudline Suspension Systems (MLSS) Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Mudline Suspension Systems (MLSS) Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Mudline Suspension Systems (MLSS) Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A casing suspension system that allows a well to be drilled using a surface BOP, surface wellhead and surface drilling equipment. The mudline suspension equipment provides for individual casing hangers to be installed with each casing string that interconnects with each other at a preset point below the mudline. The mudline suspension casing hangers do not provide a pressure barrier. After the well is drilled and cemented, these casing hangers allow for the removal of the casing string between the casing hanger and the surface wellhead. After these strings are removed, a cap can be placed over each casing string, isolating each casing string and the annular space between it and the previously capped casing string inside, at the casing hanger interface.

The global Mudline Suspension Systems (MLSS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mudline Suspension Systems (MLSS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mudline Suspension Systems (MLSS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dril-Quip

Nustar Technologies

Plexus Ocean Systems Ltd.

Reel Power Oil & Gas

Schlumberger Limited

The Weir Group

Turcomp

WEB Nordeste Company

WEFIC Ocean Technologies

Worldwide Oilfield Machine

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

10,000 Psi Working Pressure

15,000 Psi Working Pressure

Segment by Application

Exploratory Wells

Development Wells

