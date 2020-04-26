Global Multifunctional Composite Materials Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Multifunctional Composite Materials Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Multifunctional Composite Materials Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Organizations designers and engineers value composite materials majorly for structural properties including light weight, stiffness, and high strength. These materials are used in various sectors such as electrical, capacitors, batteries, hybrid ground vehicles, automotive, airplanes, energy conversion, and others. With increasing advances in the field of multifunctional composites which provides different properties, it has become beneficial for various industrial sectors. Multifunctional materials and systems have many major functions occurring sequentially in time.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbon Fiber

Fabrics/Reinforcements

Prepregs/Resins

Adhesives

Honeycomb

Other

Segment by Application

Aerospace Industry

Medical Industry

Machinery Industry

Achitechture Industry

Other

