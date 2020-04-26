Global Nisin Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Nisin Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nisin Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Nisin is a polycyclic antibacterial peptide produced by the bacterium Lactococcus lactis that is used as a food preservative. In the food industry, nisin is obtained from the culturing of L. lactis on natural substrates, such as milk or dextrose, and it is not chemically synthesized. In the last several years, global market of Nisin developed rapidly, with a revenue average growth rate of 3.4% during 2014 to 2019. In 2018, global revenue of Nisin is nearly 162 M USD; the actual sales are about 2860 MT. Increasing population, growing awareness, increase in disposable income, and emerging economies are influencing the overall demand for nisin.

The global nisin market is, however, currently restrained by precise production; as the production process of nisin is highly sensitive and requires a lot of precision. If, by chance, there is any imbalance in the lactate concentration beyond a standard level, and a decrease in the pH level, it can drastically affect the final end product, which is expected to be a significant restraining factor for the growth of the nisin market.

This report focuses on Nisin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nisin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont (Danisco)

Royal DSM

SDM

Amtech Biotech

Chihon Biotechnology

Galactic

Shandong Freda Biotechnology

Handary

Siveele

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South America

Rest of World

Segment by Type

1 Powder

2 Liquid

Segment by Application

1 Meat & Seafood

2 Dairy Products

3 Bakery

4 Others

