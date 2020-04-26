Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-non-ferrous-scrap-market-research-report-2019
Aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc are among the many base metals that are referred in the industry as nonferrous scrap. These materials have a variety of uses and maintain their chemical properties through repeated recycling and reprocessing. This trait makes nonferrous metals infinitely recyclable and important to maintaining sustainability in resource conservation.
Nonferrous metal scrap plays an important role in various fields.The main sales markets are in Asia Pacific and North America.After sweeping Asia Pacific and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Europe, South Asia, Japan and India.The asia-pacific region is the largest consumer of nonferrous scrap, with a market share of more than 40 percent in 2019.
The global Non-Ferrous Scrap market is valued at 102880 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 118980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Non-Ferrous Scrap volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Ferrous Scrap market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sims Metal Management
OmniSource
European Metal Recycling
Schnitzer Steel Industries
Hanwa
Commercial Metals
Stena Metal International
Yechiu Group
Chiho Environmental Group
Nucor
Cohen
DOWA
Segment by Regions
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Copper
Aluminum
Lead and Zinc
Nickel
Other
Copper is the most traded metal in the global nonferrous scrap market with47.6 percent market share in 2018.
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Automotive
Equipment Manufacturing
Shipbuilding
Consumer Appliances
Battery
Packaging
Others
In the global market, non-ferrous metal scrap is invested in various fields, among which construction is the largest one, with the transaction volume accounting for more than 40% of the market share in 2018.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-non-ferrous-scrap-market-research-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com