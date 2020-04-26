In this report, the Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc are among the many base metals that are referred in the industry as nonferrous scrap. These materials have a variety of uses and maintain their chemical properties through repeated recycling and reprocessing. This trait makes nonferrous metals infinitely recyclable and important to maintaining sustainability in resource conservation.

Nonferrous metal scrap plays an important role in various fields.The main sales markets are in Asia Pacific and North America.After sweeping Asia Pacific and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Europe, South Asia, Japan and India.The asia-pacific region is the largest consumer of nonferrous scrap, with a market share of more than 40 percent in 2019.

The global Non-Ferrous Scrap market was valued at 102880 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 118980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market status and forecast, categorizes the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Sims Metal Management

OmniSource

European Metal Recycling

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hanwa

Commercial Metals

Stena Metal International

Yechiu Group

Chiho Environmental Group

Nucor

Cohen

DOWA

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Copper

Aluminum

Lead and Zinc

Nickel

Other

Copper is the most traded metal in the global nonferrous scrap market with47.6 percent market share in 2018.

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging

Others

In the global market, non-ferrous metal scrap is invested in various fields, among which construction is the largest one, with the transaction volume accounting for more than 40% of the market share in 2018.

