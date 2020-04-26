Global Paper-Pulp based Disposable Tableware Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Paper-Pulp based Disposable Tableware Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Paper-Pulp based Disposable Tableware Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Disposable tableware are the dishes or dishware used for setting a table, serving food and dining. This report studies the paper-pulp based disposable tableware market, including the disposable plates, disposable bowls, disposable cups and Disposable Trays.
Huhtamaki (Chinet), Graphic Packaging International, Dixie Consumer Products LLC, Dart (Solo) and Hefty are TOP 5 in global market, occupied almost 29.43% market share.
The global Paper-Pulp based Disposable Tableware market is valued at 7582 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Paper-Pulp based Disposable Tableware volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paper-Pulp based Disposable Tableware market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Huhtamaki(Chinet)
Graphic Packaging International
Dixie Consumer Products LLC
Dart(Solo)
Hefty
Seda International Packaging Group
Hosti International
Lollicup USA
Bibo
VaioPak Group
CKF Inc
Solia
Exclusive Trade
Eco-Products
Duni
Sophistiplate
Swantex
Snapcups
Kap Cones
Arkaplast
Natural Tableware
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
India
Segment by Type
Disposable Cups
Disposable Plates
Disposable Bowls
Disposable Trays
Disposable cups takes over 50% market share of paper-pulp based disposable tableware in 2018, amd it will accout in the whole market in the next years.
Disposable plates holds 28% market share of paper-pulp based disposable tableware in 2018, and it will inrease from 2019 to 2025.
Disposable bowls have 10% market share of paper-pulp based disposable tableware in 2018.
In 2018, the disposable trays market share of Paper-Pulp based Disposable Tableware is 7.27%.
Segment by Application
Commercial
Household
Commercial is the main application of 81% market share of paper-pulp based disposable tableware in 2018.
Household takes only 19% market share of sisposable tableware in 2018, and it has potential to grow in the coming years.
