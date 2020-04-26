Global Pickup Bed Covers Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Pickup Bed Covers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pickup Bed Covers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pickup bed covers describe hard or soft cover used to protect unoccupied passenger seats in convertible or roadster, or the cargo bed in a pickup truck. Hard covers open by a hinging or folding mechanism while soft covers open by rolling up. The t cover is used to conceal and or cover cargo. When the cover is pulled out, it keeps items out of the sun and provides extra security by keeping personal items out of sight》
Pickup bed covers play an important role in many situations.Huge downstream demand has driven the trade and production of pickup bed covers.Its main markets are in North America and Europe.After sweeping Europe and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Asia Pacific, Middle East and South America.North America is the region that consumes the most bandsaw blades, with a revenue share of more than 50 percent in 2019.
The global Pickup Bed Covers market is valued at 997.5 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1903.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pickup Bed Covers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pickup Bed Covers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Truck Hero
TAG
Lund
Mountain Top Industries
Sunwood Industries
Bestop
Jason Caps
Agri-Cover
Rugged Liner
Truckman
CARRYBOY
Gator Cover
DiamondBack
Truck Covers USA
FNHI
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East
Segment by Type
Hard Folding
Soft Rolling
Retractable
There are mainly three types of products in the global market, hard folding, soft rolling and retractable, among which hard folding has the largest trading volume accounting for 66.88% of the market share in 2018.
Segment by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
Pickup Bed Covers are mainly applied to OEM and aftermarket, among which OEM accounts for 95% of the market in 2018.
