In this report, the Global Pickup Bed Covers Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pickup Bed Covers Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pickup bed covers describe hard or soft cover used to protect unoccupied passenger seats in convertible or roadster, or the cargo bed in a pickup truck. Hard covers open by a hinging or folding mechanism while soft covers open by rolling up. The t cover is used to conceal and or cover cargo. When the cover is pulled out, it keeps items out of the sun and provides extra security by keeping personal items out of sight》

Pickup bed covers play an important role in many situations.Huge downstream demand has driven the trade and production of pickup bed covers.Its main markets are in North America and Europe.After sweeping Europe and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Asia Pacific, Middle East and South America.North America is the region that consumes the most bandsaw blades, with a revenue share of more than 50 percent in 2019.

The global Pickup Bed Covers market was valued at 997.5 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1903.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Pickup Bed Covers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pickup Bed Covers market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Truck Hero

TAG

Lund

Mountain Top Industries

Sunwood Industries

Bestop

Jason Caps

Agri-Cover

Rugged Liner

Truckman

CARRYBOY

Gator Cover

DiamondBack

Truck Covers USA

FNHI

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hard Folding

Soft Rolling

Retractable

There are mainly three types of products in the global market, hard folding, soft rolling and retractable, among which hard folding has the largest trading volume accounting for 66.88% of the market share in 2018.

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Pickup Bed Covers are mainly applied to OEM and aftermarket, among which OEM accounts for 95% of the market in 2018.

