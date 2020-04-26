Global Premium Pram and Baby Stroller Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Premium Pram and Baby Stroller Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Premium Pram and Baby Stroller Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A stroller is designed for infants who have begun to sit. A stroller should have safety equipment like harness and safety belts to ensure that the baby is safe sitting inside one. Besides, a stroller also comes with a hood or a canopy to protect the baby.
Europe and North America are the mature market, many companies will design the stroller themselves and commissioned companies from China the production. Generally, the product performance in Europe and USA is much better, while the price is higher too.
The global Premium Pram and Baby Stroller market was valued at 1555 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1811.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Premium Pram and Baby Stroller market status and forecast, categorizes the global Premium Pram and Baby Stroller market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
CHICCO (Artsana)
Bugaboo
Quinny
Good Baby
Stokke
Britax
Peg Perego
Combi
Graco
UPPAbaby
Inglesina
Silver Cross
Emmaljunga
Babyzen
Jané
BabyJogger
Cosatto
ABC Design
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Single-Child Stroller
Multi-Child Stroller
Pram
Strollers are designed as chairs where a child can sit.
Prams have carriages with soft flat bottom which allow you put your infants to sleep comfortably in lying position while you walk them around with you.
Modified prams and strollers which can carry more than one child in the same vehicle, these can be either built in or as an added extra.
Segment by Application
Under 1 Years Old
1 to 2.5 Years Old
Above 2.5 Years Old
The market share of strollers for children Under 1 Years Old is 26% market share of Premium Pram and Baby Stroller in 2018.
Strollers for children 1 to 2.5 Years Old has 58% market share of Premium Pram and Baby Stroller in 2018,and it will be the main application from2019 to 2025.
Strollers for children Above 2.5 Years Old takes 15% market share of Premium Pram and Baby Stroller in 2018.
