Global Prepared Media Market Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Prepared Media Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Prepared Media Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Prepared culture media is ready for immediate use for the isolation of microorganisms. At the same time, it is the second largest segment of the culture media market. It can be divided by bottled, plated, tubed and others.
The development of finished media in the global market has maintained a continuous rising trend, especially in China.In all aspects of application, the proportion of clinical application is more than 50%.
This report focuses on Prepared Media volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Prepared Media market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Prepared Media in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Prepared Media manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BD
Merck (Sigma-Aldrich)
Thermo Fisher
HiMedia
BioMerieux
Eiken Chemical
3M
LABORATORIOS CONDA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Segment by Type
Plated
Bottled
Tubed
Others
Plated medium accounted for 40% of the Asian market share in 2018, the largest proportion among the three types of products.
Segment by Application
Clinical
Food, Diary and Beverage
Water and Environmental
Others
Medium for clinical use accounts for 50% of the total market share in 2018.
