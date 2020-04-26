Global Prepared Media Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Prepared Media Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Prepared Media Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Prepared culture media is ready for immediate use for the isolation of microorganisms. At the same time, it is the second largest segment of the culture media market. It can be divided by bottled, plated, tubed and others.

The development of finished media in the global market has maintained a continuous rising trend, especially in China.In all aspects of application, the proportion of clinical application is more than 50%.

This report focuses on Prepared Media volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Prepared Media market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BD

Merck (Sigma-Aldrich)

Thermo Fisher

HiMedia

BioMerieux

Eiken Chemical

3M

LABORATORIOS CONDA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Segment by Type

Plated

Bottled

Tubed

Others

Plated medium accounted for 40% of the Asian market share in 2018, the largest proportion among the three types of products.

Segment by Application

Clinical

Food, Diary and Beverage

Water and Environmental

Others

Medium for clinical use accounts for 50% of the total market share in 2018.

