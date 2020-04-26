In this report, the Global Residential Wine Cabinets Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Residential Wine Cabinets Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wine cabinets let people store the bottles for long and short term use. They will not only keep the wine stored properly but they are a good mean if some people want to show their wine colDanbytion to their friends. Wine stored and served at the right temperature is important for better taste as well as for proper aging of the wine and wine cabinets let people do this. Wine cabinets are also available in different sizes, shapes, color, material and different price range.

The huge downstream demand for wine cabinets has been and remains fairly stable.

North American wine cabinet production ranks first in the world, with EMEA and APAC ranking second and third.

Danby is the world’s largest wine cabinet manufacturer, Middelby ranks second; Avanti ranks third in the world.

In the next five years, global wine cabinet consumption will further show an upward trend. Despite the intense competition and price decline, due to stable demand, and related industry development. Investors are quite optimistic about this industry. In the near future, more new investors will enter this field.

The global Residential Wine Cabinets market was valued at 1501.3 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1501.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Residential Wine Cabinets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Residential Wine Cabinets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Residential Wine Cabinets in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Residential Wine Cabinets manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Middleby Corporation

HAIER

Danby

Avanti

EDGESTAR

SUB-ZERO

Electrolux

Eurocave

PERLICK

Liebherr

Enofrigo

Climadiff

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Segment by Type

Freestanding

Integrated Under-Counter

Built-in (slot in)

Walk-in Cellars

Segment by Application

Residential

Restaurants

Hotels

Pubs/Bars

Others

