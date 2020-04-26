Global Rice Seed Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Rice Seed market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rice Seed market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rice-seed-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia.
There are a large number of companies currently engaged in rice seed business, and the market is highly competitive. Rice seed breeding technology is not advanced; therefore, the intervention of enterprises has made the rice seed breeding technology pay more attention to obtain a larger market share. In the past decade, a large number of commercial developments have been carried out on hybrid rice using gametophytes and sterile lines.
Despite the competitive rice seeds in the market, the demand for rice is quite large and growing, and investors are still optimistic about the region; there will still be more new investors entering the field in the future.
Global Rice Seed market size will increase to 11540 Million US$ by 2025, from 6026.4 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rice Seed.
This report researches the worldwide Rice Seed market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like China, India and ASEAN.
This study categorizes the global Rice Seed breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Dupont Pioneer
Bayer
Nuziveedu Seeds
Kaveri
Mahyco
RiceTec
Krishidhan
Rasi Seeds
JK seeds
Syngenta
Longping High-tech
China National Seed
Grand Agriseeds
Dabei Nong Group
Hefei Fengle
WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED
Gansu Dunhuang Seed
Dongya Seed Industry
Keeplong Seeds
Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology
Opulent Technology
Zhongnongfa
Anhui Nongken
Saprotan Utama
Rice Seed Breakdown Data by Type
Long-grain rice
Medium-grain rice
Short-grain rice
Rice Seed Breakdown Data by Application
Agricultural Production
Scientific Research
Rice Seed Production Breakdown Data by Region
China
India
ASEAN
Rice Seed Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Rice Seed capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Rice Seed manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rice Seed :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
