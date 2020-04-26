In this report, the Global Sailcloth Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sailcloth Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sailcloth is a series of textiles that used to manufacture sails. Sails have been made from cloth for all of recorded history. Traditionally Sailcloth was made from flax (linen), hemp or cotton in various forms including canvas. However, modern sails are rarely made from natural fibers. Most sails are made from synthetic fibers ranging from low-cost nylon or polyester to expensive aramids or carbon fibers. Recent strides in technology now offer many options for the sailmaker.

First, the Sailcloth industry is relatively concentrated.In the world wide, giant players in Sailcloth industry, namely Dimension Polyant, Bainbridge International, Challenge Sailcloth, Contender Sailcloth and Doyle are leading players in this industry.

Second, regionally, the production areas of Sailcloth are mostly sails produced areas. The global major sails production zones: USA, UK, Germany and Oceania are also the major production areas of Sailcloth. USA is the biggest production base of Sailcloth, followed by UK and Germany. Large amount of Sailcloth is produced for racing sails and cruising sails. Also, large amount of Sailcloth is exported from USA and EU, where are the major Sailcloth consumption regions. Leading players in USA is Bainbridge International.

Third, the major raw materials of Sailcloth are nylon and polyester. The price of Sailcloth fluctuates with the market demand instead of sails price. As the capacity of Sailcloth grows rapidly in recent years, the price of Sailcloth has also been trending down. It is estimated that the price of Sailcloth would still going down slightly in the coming years.

Fourth, the export and import business of Sailcloth is frequent, with USA the major export country. EU was used to be another important export region of Sailcloth. However, as the lift of Sailcloth export tariff, the price of global produced Sailcloth would no longer take advantage. Due to the few number of sails owner, Consequently, China manufacturers gradually are out of production for Sailcloth in domestic market. The USA and Oceania are important consumption areas of Sailcloth.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Sailcloth will increase.

