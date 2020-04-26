Global Sheet Flooring Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Sheet Flooring market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sheet Flooring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sheet Flooring is flooring that comes in large, continuous, flexible sheets. A sheet flooring is completely impermeable to water, unlike floor tile, which comes in stiff tiles, and planks, which come in interlocking strips.

Sheet flooring is widely used in educational, institutional, healthcare / hospital, hospitality, light commercial, light industrial, office, retail / stores, transportation / public venues, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for sheet flooring will correspondingly increase.

In 2018, the global Sheet Flooring market size was 3186 million US$ and is forecast to 3694.4 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sheet Flooring.

This study researches the market size of Sheet Flooring, presents the global Sheet Flooring sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Sheet Flooring in key regions like North America, Europe, China, Korea and India, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Sheet Flooring for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tarkett

Shaw

Forbo

Mannington Commercial Carpet

Polyflor

Mohawk

LG Hausys

Beaulieu

Gerflorr

Market Segment by Product Type

Heterogeneous Sheet Flooring

Homogeneous Sheet Flooring

Heterogeneous Sheet Flooring takes 77.5% market share of sheet flooring in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the whole market in the next years.

The market share of homogeneous flooring is 22.5 percent in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring

Commercial occupies 85 percent market share of sheet flooring in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

Residential flooring represents 15% market share of sheet flooring in 2018.

