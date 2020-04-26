Global Sheet Flooring Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Sheet Flooring Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sheet Flooring Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sheet Flooring is flooring that comes in large, continuous, flexible sheets. A sheet flooring is completely impermeable to water, unlike floor tile, which comes in stiff tiles, and planks, which come in interlocking strips.

Sheet flooring is widely used in educational, institutional, healthcare / hospital, hospitality, light commercial, light industrial, office, retail / stores, transportation / public venues, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for sheet flooring will correspondingly increase.

The global Sheet Flooring market is valued at 3186 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3694.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sheet Flooring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sheet Flooring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Armstrong

Tarkett

Shaw

Forbo

Mannington Commercial Carpet

Polyflor

Mohawk

LG Hausys

Beaulieu

Gerflorr

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Korea

India

Segment by Type

Heterogeneous Sheet Flooring

Homogeneous Sheet Flooring

Heterogeneous Sheet Flooring takes 77.5% market share of sheet flooring in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the whole market in the next years.

The market share of homogeneous flooring is 22.5 percent in 2018.

Segment by Application

Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring

Commercial occupies 85 percent market share of sheet flooring in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

Residential flooring represents 15% market share of sheet flooring in 2018.

