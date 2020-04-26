Global Soldier Modernization Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Soldier Modernization market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soldier Modernization market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The net weight of carrying these modern equipment prevents soldiers from being agile, mobile and effective in the face of war, especially in difficult terrains, high elevations and fast-paced operations that today’s troops experience, the weight on their shoulders is critical. Because of the equipment weight they often tend to leave the lifesaving equipment as it is the heaviest compared to rest thus making them vulnerable to dangers. The key to soldier modernisation market is to reduce the weight of equipment to the lowest possible, without compromising protection and performance, at the time of need.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems
General Dynamics Corporation
Safran Group
Raytheon Company
Elbit Systems Ltd
Ceradyne
Rheinmetall Defense
Thales Group
FLIR Systems Inc
Harris Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
C4ISR
Lethality
Survivability
Sustainability
Mobility
Market segment by Application, split into
Army
Navy
Air Force
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Soldier Modernization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Soldier Modernization development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soldier Modernization are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
