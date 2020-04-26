Global (United States, European Union and China) Bandsaw Blade Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Bandsaw Blade market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Bandsaw Blade market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A bandsaw blade is a long band of metal with sharp teeth on one side that stretches between two or more wheels on the tool, capable of making many cuts with precision and speed.

Band saw blades play an important role in many fields.The huge downstream demand drives the trade and production of band saw blades.Its main markets are in Europe and North America.After sweeping Europe, North America, the asia-pacific region also has a strong procurement market.Europe is the region that consumes the most bandsaw blades, with a revenue share of more than 40 percent in 2019.

In 2019, the market size of Bandsaw Blade is 1846.1 million US$ and it will reach 2354.1 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bandsaw Blade.

This report studies the global market size of Bandsaw Blade, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Bandsaw Blade sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

AMADA

WIKUS

LENOX

BAHCO

DOALL

Benxi Tool

EBERLE

Robert Rontgen

Bichamp

Starrett

M. K. Morse

Simonds International

SMG

Dalian Bi-Metal

Dsspc-sanda

TCJY

Market Segment by Product Type

High Speed Steel Bandsaw Blade

Carbide Tipped Bandsaw Blade

Other

High speed steel band saw blades accounted for nearly 70 percent of the global market in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Ferrous Metallurgy Industry

Machining

Automobile Industry

Aviation

Other

Band saw blades are mainly used in four fields in the market, ferrous metallurgy industry, processing industry, automobile industry and aviation industry. In 2019, ferrous metallurgy industry is the most widely used industry, accounting for 30% of the market share in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Bandsaw Blade status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Bandsaw Blade manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bandsaw Blade are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

