In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Equestrian Apparel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Equestrian Apparel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-equestrian-apparel-market-research-report-2019-2025



Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

The classification of Horse Riding Apparel includes Clothes, Boots, Helmets and Gloves, and the revenue proportion of helmets in 2018 is about 53.20%. Horse Riding Apparel is widely used for females and males. The most proportion of Horse Riding Apparel is for females, and the revenue shares in 2018 is 72%.

In 2019, the market size of Equestrian Apparel is 2404 million US$ and it will reach 2729.7 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Equestrian Apparel.

This report studies the global market size of Equestrian Apparel, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Equestrian Apparel sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

UVEX

Decathlon

Horseware

Pikeur

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Ariat

Noble Outfitters

GPA

Kerrits

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

CASCO

Parlanti

KYLIN

Equetech

Devon-Aire

Tredstep

SSG Gloves

Equidorf

Market Segment by Product Type

Clothes

Helmets

Boot

Gloves

Clothes take 26.3% market share of equestrian apparel in 2018.

The market share of helmets is 25.3% in 2018.

In 2018, boots’ market share of equestrian apparel is 22.9%.

Gloves obtain 25.6 percent market share in 2018, and it will grow fast in the next years.

Market Segment by Application

Female

Male

Female takes 72% market share of equestrian apparel in 2018, and it will be the main application in the next years.

Male occupies 28 percent market share in 2018, while it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Equestrian Apparel status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Equestrian Apparel manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Equestrian Apparel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-equestrian-apparel-market-research-report-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com