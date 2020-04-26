Global (United States, European Union and China) Luxury Apparels Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Luxury Apparels market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Luxury Apparels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A luxury brand or prestige brand is a brand for which majorities of its products are luxury goods.

The main customers of luxury apparels market are women, men and children. And women were the largest segment which took up about 52.6% of the SEA & ANZ market in 2018.

In 2019, the market size of Luxury Apparels is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Luxury Apparels.

This report studies the global market size of Luxury Apparels, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Luxury Apparels sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Kering

Versace

Prada

Dolce and Gabbana

Burberry

LVMH

Giorgio Armani

Ralph Lauren

Hugo Boss

Chanel

Kiton

Ermenegildo Zegna

Market Segment by Product Type

Cotton

Leather and Wool

Silk and Viscose

Denim

Others

Cotton takes 43.4% market share in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

Leather and wool obtain 11.8 percent marekt share.

The market share of silk and viscose is 8 percent in 2018.

In 2018, denim owns 5.2% market share.

Market Segment by Application

Women

Men

Children

Women take 52.6% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

Men occupy 40.3 percent market share in 2018.

The market share of children is 7.2% in 2018, but it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Luxury Apparels status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Luxury Apparels manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Apparels are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

