Global (United States, European Union and China) Stored Product Pest Control Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Stored Product Pest Control market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Stored Product Pest Control market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Facilities that process, store, or sell grains and dried goods are at risk for infestation by stored product insects. These pests can rapidly move throughout a facility to attack dried, stored foods in grocery stores, warehouses, and processing facilities, destroying the products. In addition, some stored product insects create cocoons and webbing that can clog machinery and lead to costly downtime.Pest management is a key component of healthy living, food safety and sanitation programs.Rice elephant, saw grain thief, gluten, big grain thief, quaint pirate, longhorn pirate, wheat moth, Indian moth, pink moth, etc., are the main pests in the majority of grain production areas.

Aluminium Phosphide (AlP) is used as a rodenticide, insecticide, and fumigant for stored cereal grains. It is used to kill small verminous mammals such as moles and rodents.

Aluminium Phosphide (AlP) is used as both a fumigant and an oral pesticide. As a rodenticide, aluminium phosphide pellets are provided as a mixture with food for consumption by the rodents. The acid in the digestive system of the rodent reacts with the phosphide to generate the toxic phosphine gas.

Aluminium phosphide reacts with water or acids to release phosphine:

AlP + 3 H2O → Al(OH)3 + PH3

AlP + 3 H+ → Al3+ + PH3

Stored Product Pest Control are mainly divided into aluminum phosphide and magnesium phosphide, which are mainly used for pest control of cereals, vegetables and fruits. Due to the toxicity of metal phosphates, many companies devote themselves to developing new products. Global major consumption regions are distributed in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific etc. Revenue share of North America and Asia Pacific are separately about 23.52% and 38.44% in 2018.

In 2019, the market size of Stored Product Pest Control is 341 million US$ and it will reach 464.6 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stored Product Pest Control.

This report studies the global market size of Stored Product Pest Control, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Stored Product Pest Control sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segment by Product Type

Aluminium Phosphide

Magnesium Phosphide

Others

Aluminium Phosphide represents the largest share of 84% of the worldwide Stored Product Pest Control market in 2018.

Magnesium phosphide occupies 2.23% market share in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Grain

Vegetable and Fruit

Others

Grains occupy 72% of the market share of stored product pest control in 2018.

Vegetables and fruit hold 21% of market share in 2018 and will grow a lot from 2019 to 2025.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Stored Product Pest Control status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Stored Product Pest Control manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stored Product Pest Control are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

