Global (United States, European Union and China) Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wake-Up Light Alarm Clocks sit on your bedside table like an alarm clock, but instead of rousing you with sound, they rely on light to ease you awake gradually over about 30 minutes.

The world leading players in the Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock market are Philips, Lumie, Beurer, Medisana, Midea, Sleepace, iHome, Verilux, Coulax and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 76% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

In 2019, the market size of Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock is 87 million US$ and it will reach 209.6 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock.

This report studies the global market size of Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Philips

Lumie

Beurer

Medisana

Midea

Sleepace

iHome

Verilux

Coulax

Market Segment by Product Type

Bluetooth

Non-Bluetooth

According to market data analysis, the demand of bluetooth alarm clock without bluetooth is 3 times that of bluetooth alarm clock in 2018.

Bluetooth alarm clock in the market demand gradually rise, in the proportion of a small rise.

Market Segment by Application

Home Use

Travel Use

Others

Home alarm clocks account for nearly 50% of the market share in 2018.

Travel alarm clocks are gaining market share, now approaching 35 percent in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

