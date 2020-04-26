Global Vitamin B1 (Food Application) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Vitamin B1 (Food Application) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vitamin B1 (Food Application) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, is also known as an anti-inflammatory. Thiamine nitrate and thiamine hydrochloride are commonly used for vitamin B1. Vitamin B1 is widely used in feed additives, food additives, nutrition and medicine. This report is about the application of products in the food industry.

As a supplement, it is used to treat and prevent thiamine deficiency and disorders that result from it, including beriberi, Korsakoff’s syndrome, and Korsakoff’s psychosis. Other uses include maple syrup urine disease and Leigh’s disease. It is taken by mouth or by injection. It is also widely used in feed industry as a supplement.

In 2018, the global Vitamin B1 (Food Application) market size was 54 million US$ and is forecast to 66 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vitamin B1 (Food Application).

This study researches the market size of Vitamin B1 (Food Application), presents the global Vitamin B1 (Food Application) sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Vitamin B1 (Food Application) in key regions like China and Germany., presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Vitamin B1 (Food Application) for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Brother Enterprises

Huazhong Pharma

DSM

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by Product Type

Thiamine Hydrochloride Type

Thiamine Nitrate Type

Thiamine Hydrochloride Type takes almost 90% market share of vitamin B1 in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

Thiamine Nitrate Type only have 10 percent market share of vitamin B1 in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Food

Beverage

Food has about 85% market share of vitamin B1 in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

The market share of beverage is 15 percent in 2018.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

