Global Vitamin B1 (Food Application) Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Vitamin B1 (Food Application) Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vitamin B1 (Food Application) Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, is also known as an anti-inflammatory. Thiamine nitrate and thiamine hydrochloride are commonly used for vitamin B1. Vitamin B1 is widely used in feed additives, food additives, nutrition and medicine. This report is about the application of products in the food industry.
As a supplement, it is used to treat and prevent thiamine deficiency and disorders that result from it, including beriberi, Korsakoff’s syndrome, and Korsakoff’s psychosis. Other uses include maple syrup urine disease and Leigh’s disease. It is taken by mouth or by injection. It is also widely used in feed industry as a supplement.
The global Vitamin B1 (Food Application) market is valued at 54 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 66 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Vitamin B1 (Food Application) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vitamin B1 (Food Application) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Jiangxi Tianxin
Brother Enterprises
Huazhong Pharma
DSM
Xinfa Pharmaceutical
…
Segment by Regions
China
Germany
Segment by Type
Thiamine Hydrochloride Type
Thiamine Nitrate Type
Thiamine Hydrochloride Type takes almost 90% market share of vitamin B1 in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.
Thiamine Nitrate Type only have 10 percent market share of vitamin B1 in 2018.
Segment by Application
Food
Beverage
Food has about 85% market share of vitamin B1 in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.
The market share of beverage is 15 percent in 2018.
