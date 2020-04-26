Global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wake-Up Light Alarm Clocks sit on your bedside table like an alarm clock, but instead of rousing you with sound, they rely on light to ease you awake gradually over about 30 minutes.

The world leading players in the Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock market are Philips, Lumie, Beurer, Medisana, Midea, Sleepace, iHome, Verilux, Coulax and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 76% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

The global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock market is valued at 87 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 209.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

Lumie

Beurer

Medisana

Midea

Sleepace

iHome

Verilux

Coulax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Segment by Type

Bluetooth

Non-Bluetooth

According to market data analysis, the demand of bluetooth alarm clock without bluetooth is 3 times that of bluetooth alarm clock in 2018.

Bluetooth alarm clock in the market demand gradually rise, in the proportion of a small rise.

Segment by Application

Home Use

Travel Use

Others

Home alarm clocks account for nearly 50% of the market share in 2018.

Travel alarm clocks are gaining market share, now approaching 35 percent in 2018.

