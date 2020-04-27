Global 3D Ics Growth Potential Report 2019
In this report, the Global 3D Ics Growth Potential Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 3D Ics Growth Potential Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
3D IC is a single chip in which all components onthe layers communicate using on-chip signaling, whethervertically or horizontally.
There are four ways to built 3D ICs :- 1. Monolithic 2. Wafer on wafer 3. Die on wafer 4. Die on die
3D integration can reduce the wiring, thereby reducing the capacitances, power dissipation and chip area improves performance.
The global 3D Ics market is valued at 3030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 3D Ics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Ics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
XILINX
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
The 3M Company
Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation
STATS ChipPAC
Ziptronix
United Microelectronics Corporation
MonolithIC 3D
Elpida Memory
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Beam re-crystallization
Wafer bonding
Silicon epitaxial growth
Solid phase crystallization
Segment by Application
Consumer electronics
Information and communication technology
Transport (automotive and aerospace)
Military
Others(Biomedical applications and R&D)
