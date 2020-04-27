In this report, the Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Industry Professional Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Industry Professional Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The air quality monitor is based on the principle of constant potential electrolysis sensor to detect polluted gas, light scattering principle to detect dust, and combined with the internationally mature electronic technology and network communication technology to develop and develop the latest technology products.

In recent years, with the increasingly strict environmental protection policy, the environmental technology market has developed rapidly. Among them, the development of environmental monitoring is particularly representative.

The development of environmental monitoring equipment and related technology markets has created tremendous opportunities for China-EU environmental cooperation. European environmental technology suppliers can seize China’s growing business opportunities, and China’s environmental quality can also be improved with the help of foreign companies.

The global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market is valued at 5210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Air Quality Monitoring Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aeroqual

Vaisala

Horiba Ltd

Servomex

Teledyne Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CEM Corp

Fortive Corp

Siemens AG

Kusam – Meco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Air Pollution Sampler

Anemometers

Gas Analyzers and Detectors

Particle Counter

and Nitrogen Oxides (NOX)

Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Control Systems

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Medical

Construction

Chemical

