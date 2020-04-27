Global Amphoteric Surfactant Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Different amphoteric surfactants are preferred for one or more applications. The most widely used amphoteric surfactant is betaine. Its low irritation and skin friendly nature, along with low price makes it more preferred than other types. The other types of amphoteric surfactants are amine oxide, amphoacetate, amphopropionate, and sultaine.
From a professional perspective, as long as enterprises have a certain technology and time in the product development, the company’s technology and products will be in a leading position in the Amphoteric Surfactant industry.
Due to the property of the product, customers of enterprises are dispersed. For enterprises, constructing a marketing channel suitable for them, promoting the product smoothly to the market, helping consumers easily understand and buy products are important assurances for the development of enterprise.
The global Amphoteric Surfactant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Amphoteric Surfactant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Amphoteric Surfactant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
Clariant
BASF
Evonik
AkzoNobel
EOC
Stepan
Croda
Lonza
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Betaine
Amine oxide
Amphoacetates
Amphopropionates
Sultaines
Segment by Application
Personal care
Daily chemistry
Others
