Global and China Neuromyelitis Optica Drug Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global and China Neuromyelitis Optica Drug Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global and China Neuromyelitis Optica Drug Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market status and forecast, categorizes the global Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of World.
Neuromyelitis optica (NMO) is an uncommon disease syndrome of the central nervous system (CNS) that affects the optic nerves and spinal cord. Individuals with NMO develop optic neuritis, which causes pain in the eye and vision loss, and transverse myelitis, which causes weakness, numbness, and sometimes paralysis of the arms and legs, along with sensory disturbances and loss of bladder and bowel control. NMO leads to loss of myelin, which is a fatty substance that surrounds nerve fibers and helps nerve signals, move from cell to cell. The syndrome can also damage nerve fibers and leave areas of broken-down tissue. In the disease process of NMO, for reasons that aren’t yet clear, immune system cells and antibodies attack and destroy myelin cells in the optic nerves and the spinal cord.
In the last several years, global market of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 4.23%. In 2018, global revenue of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug is nearly 31.95 M USD; the actual sales are about 6.06 M Units.
The major players in global Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market include
Pfizer
Fresenius
Teva
Sandoz
Intas
Gyjtrs
NANG KUANG
Tianjin Kingyork
Baxter
CSL
Grifols
Octapharma
CBOP
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of World
On the basis of product, the Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market is primarily split into
Glucocorticoids
Immunotherapies
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Acute attack
Remission Prophylactic Treatment
