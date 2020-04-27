Global Anti Microbial Peptides Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Anti Microbial Peptides market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Anti Microbial Peptides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) are part of the innate immune response found among all classes of life. Fundamental differences exist between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells that may represent targets for antimicrobial peptides. These peptides are potent, broad spectrum antibiotics which demonstrate potential as novel therapeutic agents. Antimicrobial peptides have been demonstrated to kill Gram negative and Gram positive bacteria, enveloped viruses, fungi and even transformed or cancerous cells. Unlike the majority of conventional antibiotics it appears that antimicrobial peptides frequently destabilize biological membranes, can form transmembrane channels, and may also have the ability to enhance immunity by functioning as immunomodulators.

Global anti-microbial peptides market is segmented on the basis of peptides types such as plant anti-microbial peptides, bacterial anti-microbial peptides, animal anti-microbial peptides, insect anti-microbial peptides. Among these segments, animal and plant anti-microbial peptides are capturing the major share into the market as they are easy to extract as compared with other anti-microbial peptides. Researchers are also more inclined towards animal and plant anti-microbial peptides to observe and check under clinical trials.

Europe and North America are the leading regions in global anti-microbial peptide market owing to the large investment in R&D and healthcare industry. Europe anti-microbial peptides market valued USD 0.39 billion in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. There are approximately 45 peptides which are approved globally and are being used in different verticals out of which 5-6 are from Europe. European Union has announced to invest USD 1.7 billion to develop antimicrobial peptide drugs to tackle against drug-resistant bacteria. Europe was marketed for nearly 110 peptides in clinical trials and more than 150 peptides in advanced pre-clinical phase. Germany and the UK hold the major share of antimicrobial peptides market. Moreover, Greece is the largest and only producer of generic peptides of European Union.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

AnaSpec

Novozymes

Bachem

Phoenix Biotech

AMP Biotech

Shanghai Abbiochem Company

Ramamoorthy Group

Lytix Biopharma

Ai2

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Plant Anti-Microbial Peptides

Bacterial Anti-Microbial Peptides

Animal Anti-Microbial Peptides

Insects Anti-Microbial Peptides

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

Biotechnology Industry

