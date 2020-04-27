Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global API Contract Manufacturing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global API Contract Manufacturing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Contract manufacturing is the process where manufacturer engages into an agreement with the companies for component or product manufacturing. Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract manufacturing refers to the development of pharmaceutical drugs through contract manufacturing by outsourcing to other companies.
In 2018, the global API Contract Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global API Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the API Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AstraZeneca Plc
BoehringerIngelhein GmbH
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Merck＆Co.，Inc
Novartis AG
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Sandoz-Lek-Biochemie
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Commercial Manufacturing
Clinical Manufacturing
Market segment by Application, split into
Oncology
Central nervous system
Cardiovascular disorder
Infectious diseases
Pulmonary disorders
Metabolic disorder
Gastrointestinal disorders
Musculoskeletal disorders
Genitourinary disorders
Endocrinology
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global API Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the API Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of API Contract Manufacturing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
