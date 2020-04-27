Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Analysis & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A2P SMS messaging (also called enterprise or professional SMS) is the process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user.
The growth of the enterprise A2P SMS market is mainly driven by the increase in the number of mobile phone service users and the shift from the desktop priority strategy to the mobile priority strategy.
A2P SMS is currently used for various applications, such as providing event subsidies to end users, location-based opportunities, First-hand/news news, promotional brands, voting contests, and transactional news for major industry vertical industries such as financial institutions and banks, games, travel and transportation, retail, healthcare facilities and hotels.
The global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Twilio
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo
OpenMarket
Tyntec
Ogangi Corporation
CLX Communications
FortyTwo Telecom AB
Beepsend AB
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cloud API
Traditional API
Segment by Application
SMS Aggregators
Bulk SMS Providers
Marketers/Resellers
Telecom Operators
