Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A2P SMS messaging (also called enterprise or professional SMS) is the process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user.

The growth of the enterprise A2P SMS market is mainly driven by the increase in the number of mobile phone service users and the shift from the desktop priority strategy to the mobile priority strategy.

A2P SMS is currently used for various applications, such as providing event subsidies to end users, location-based opportunities, First-hand/news news, promotional brands, voting contests, and transactional news for major industry vertical industries such as financial institutions and banks, games, travel and transportation, retail, healthcare facilities and hotels.

The global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Twilio

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo

OpenMarket

Tyntec

Ogangi Corporation

CLX Communications

FortyTwo Telecom AB

Beepsend AB

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cloud API

Traditional API

Segment by Application

SMS Aggregators

Bulk SMS Providers

Marketers/Resellers

Telecom Operators

